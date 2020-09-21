Red Wings loan prospect Jared McIsaac to pro team in Finland

Detroit — Another Red Wings prospect is going to get a chance to play some hockey.

The Wings announced Monday defenseman Jared McIsaac, a 2018 second-round draft pick, has been loaned to HPK, a pro team in Finland.

McIsaac is beginning his first pro season, having completed his junior eligibility last year. McIsaac missed the start of last season, missing about half the season, due to shoulder surgery.

Playing in 28 games, McIsaac had four goals and 15 assists between Halifax and Moncton in the Quebec junior league.

The Wings have been placing many of their young players in European leagues, as the NHL and American League season have been delayed because of the pandemic.

Filip Hronek (Czech Republic), Filip Zadina (Czech Republic), Moritz Seider (Germany), Gustav Lindstrom (Sweden), Filip Larsson (Sweden) and Mathias Brome (Sweden) have all been loaned to teams, but will return once NHL training camps start.

McIsaac was scheduled, and will play, for Grand Rapids, once the American League season begins.

Commissioner Gary Bettman speculated over the weekend the NHL season could begin in late December/early January.

