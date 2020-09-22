Wings' Filip Zadina out in Czech Republic with upper-body injury

Filip Zadina continues to have trouble staying healthy.

Zadina, currently on loan from the Red Wings to a Czech Republic pro team (Ocelari Trinec), will miss two to four weeks with an upper-body injury, the Czech team announced. The league's season began Sunday.

Zadina, the Red Wings’ 2018 first-round pick (sixth overall), missed the end of this coronavirus-shortened NHL season with an ankle injury.

Zadina, 20, played in 28 games for the Wings last season, with eight goals and seven assists. In 37 career NHL games, Zadina has nine goals and nine assists.

Zadina is one of seven prospects the Wings have loaned to various European teams, in an effort to keep them playing while the 2020-21 NHL regular season is on hold.

All those players will return once there is a set date to return for training camp.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday the start of next season could be pushed back to late December or early January.

