Red Wings loan forward Michael Rasmussen to Austrian team

The Detroit News

Red Wings prospect Michael Rasmussen has been loaned to the Graz 99ers of the Austrian Hockey League.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound center, who suffered a back injury with the Grand Rapids Griffins this year, finished with seven goals and 22 points in 35 games in the American Hockey League.

Drafted ninth overall in the 2017 draft from the Tri-City Americans in the Western Hockey League, Rasmussen played 62 games with the Red Wings in his rookie season with eight goals and 18 points in 62 games.

The Wings have now placed a league-leading eight young players in European leagues, as the NHL and AHL seasons have been delayed because of the pandemic.

Filip Hronek (Czech Republic), Filip Zadina (Czech Republic), Moritz Seider (Germany), Gustav Lindstrom (Sweden), Filip Larsson (Sweden), Jared McIsaac (Finland) and Mathias Brome (Sweden) have all been loaned to teams, but will return once NHL training camps start.