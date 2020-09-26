Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman: Trading for defenseman Marc Staal 'plugs a huge hole'

The Detroit News

The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Marc Staal and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft from the New York Rangers in exchange for future considerations.

The 33-year-old Staal had two goals and 11 points and was plus-5 in 52 games during the regular season this year. He had one goal and was minus-4 in three games during the best-of-five, play-in round against the Carolina Hurricanes.

"The trade accomplishes a couple of things," Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said on a video conference call on Saturday night.

"As part of our rebuilding process, we're trying to add draft picks, prospects, young players and future assets to really help us down the line. In this trade, we get a second-round pick in the 2021 draft but we also have to ice a team and be competitive at the same time. Not only do we get a defenseman that will go right into our lineup and plug a huge hole for us, we add future assets as well."

In 892 career games, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Thunder Bay, Ontario has 43 goals, 145 assists, 188 points and is plus-46. He played at least 72 games in each of the six prior seasons and 10 times overall.

The deal gives the Rangers' $5.7 million in cap space heading into the NHL draft on Oct. 6-7. His brother Eric Staal was traded to Buffalo from Minnesota on Sept. 16 for forward Marcus Johansson.