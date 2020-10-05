SUBSCRIBE NOW
RED WINGS

NHL draft blog: Meet 5 potential Red Wings' picks, first-round coverage Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Mark Falkner
The Detroit News
Swedish forward Lucas Raymond is one of the top-rated forwards for the NHL draft on Tuesday.

Join The Detroit News for coverage of Round 1 of the NHL draft with a live blog on Tuesday at 7 p.m., and look for a post-draft OctoPulse podcast with Ted Kulfan on reaction to the Detroit Red Wings' first-round draft pick at detroitnews.com.

The live blog for Wednesday's draft for rounds 2-7 begins at 11:30 a.m. We'll also wrap up Kris Draper's first draft as the director of amateur scouting with a post-draft podcast.

NHL Entry Draft

►When: 7 Tuesday (Round 1), 11:30 a.m. Wednesday (Rounds 2-7)

►TV: Tuesday — NBC Sports Network; Wednesday — NHL Network 

►Red Wings picks: No. 4 (Round 1), No. 32 (Round 2), No. 45 (Round 2), No. 55 (Round 2), No. 63 (Round 3), No. 65 (Round 3), No. 107 (Round 4), No. 125 (Round 5), No. 156 (Round 6), No. 187 (Round 7)

►Potential Wings: With first-round pick, D Jamie Drysdale, F Cole Perfetti, F Marco Rossi, F Lucas Raymond, G Yaroslav Askarov

Potential Red Wings draft picks

JAMIE DRYSDALE

(Defenseman, Erie Otters)

Story: No. 1-ranked defenseman Jamie Drysdale could skate into Red Wings' future

OctoPulse podcast: Ranking Red Wings defensemen, Jamie Drysdale interview

Canada's Jamie Drysdale, right, celebrates in front of Finland's Lenni Killinen during the U20 world semifinal game in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

COLE PERFETTI

(Center, Saginaw Spirit)

►Story: Red Wings keep close tabs on potential first-rounder Cole Perfetti

►OctoPulse podcast: Dallas in Cup final, NHL awards, Cole Perfetti

Cole Perfetti tallied 37 goals and 74 assists during the 2019-20 season with the Saginaw Spirit.

LUCAS RAYMOND

(Winger, Frolunda, Sweden)

►Story: Lucas Raymond flies under radar, similar to Steve Yzerman's draft season

►OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings' draft lottery preview, Lucas Raymond interview

Sweden's Lucas Raymond, left, takes a shot on Finland's Justus Annunen during the bronze medal game of the world junior championships between Finland and Sweden in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

MARCO ROSSI

(Center, Ottawa 67's

►Story: Possible Wings draft pick Marco Rossi patterned game after Pavel Datsyuk

►OctoPulse podcast: Kris Draper's first draft, Marco Rossi interview

Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67's led the OHL in scoring with 120 points last year.

JAKE SANDERSON

(Defenseman, USA Hockey NTDP)

►Story: Top U.S. prospect Jake Sanderson waits in Whitefish for NHL future to unfold

►OctoPulse podcast: Wings on historic decline, Jake Sanderson top U.S. prospect

Top NHL prospect Jake Sanderson, right, battles Carson Bantle during the 2020 Biosteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Jan. 20, 2020.

Ted Kulfan's pre-draft stories

►'We're prepared to go': Red Wings ready for unique, important NHL Entry Draft

►NHL mock draft 2.0: Red Wings' pick could set tone for rest of first round

►Red Wings' plan centered on building 'a nucleus' through draft

►Ted Kulfan grades the last 10 Red Wings drafts

►Top 50 Red Wings in organization by value for 2020

First round draft order

1. New York Rangers

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Minnesota Wild

10. Winnipeg Jets

11. Nashville Predators

12. Florida Panthers

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

14. Edmonton Oilers

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)

16. Montreal Canadiens

17. Chicago Blackhawks

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI)

19. Calgary Flames

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TBL)

21. Columbia Blue Jackets

22. New York Rangers (from CAR)

23. Philadelphia Flyers

24. Washington Capitals

25. Colorado Avalanche

26. St. Louis Blues

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

29. Vegas Golden Knights

30. Dallas Stars

31. San Jose (from TBL)

