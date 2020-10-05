NHL draft blog: Meet 5 potential Red Wings' picks, first-round coverage Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Join The Detroit News for coverage of Round 1 of the NHL draft with a live blog on Tuesday at 7 p.m., and look for a post-draft OctoPulse podcast with Ted Kulfan on reaction to the Detroit Red Wings' first-round draft pick at detroitnews.com.

The live blog for Wednesday's draft for rounds 2-7 begins at 11:30 a.m. We'll also wrap up Kris Draper's first draft as the director of amateur scouting with a post-draft podcast.

NHL draft glance

►When: 7 Tuesday (Round 1), 11:30 a.m. Wednesday (Rounds 2-7)

►TV: Tuesday — NBC Sports Network; Wednesday — NHL Network

►Red Wings picks: No. 4 (Round 1), No. 32 (Round 2), No. 45 (Round 2), No. 55 (Round 2), No. 63 (Round 3), No. 65 (Round 3), No. 107 (Round 4), No. 125 (Round 5), No. 156 (Round 6), No. 187 (Round 7)

►Potential Wings: With first-round pick, D Jamie Drysdale, F Cole Perfetti, F Marco Rossi, F Lucas Raymond, G Yaroslav Askarov

Potential Red Wings draft picks

JAMIE DRYSDALE

(Defenseman, Erie Otters)

►Story: No. 1-ranked defenseman Jamie Drysdale could skate into Red Wings' future

►OctoPulse podcast: Ranking Red Wings defensemen, Jamie Drysdale interview

COLE PERFETTI

(Center, Saginaw Spirit)

►Story: Red Wings keep close tabs on potential first-rounder Cole Perfetti

►OctoPulse podcast: Dallas in Cup final, NHL awards, Cole Perfetti

LUCAS RAYMOND

(Winger, Frolunda, Sweden)

►Story: Lucas Raymond flies under radar, similar to Steve Yzerman's draft season

►OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings' draft lottery preview, Lucas Raymond interview

MARCO ROSSI

(Center, Ottawa 67's

►Story: Possible Wings draft pick Marco Rossi patterned game after Pavel Datsyuk

►OctoPulse podcast: Kris Draper's first draft, Marco Rossi interview

JAKE SANDERSON

(Defenseman, USA Hockey NTDP)

►Story: Top U.S. prospect Jake Sanderson waits in Whitefish for NHL future to unfold

►OctoPulse podcast: Wings on historic decline, Jake Sanderson top U.S. prospect

Ted Kulfan's pre-draft stories

►'We're prepared to go': Red Wings ready for unique, important NHL Entry Draft

►NHL mock draft 2.0: Red Wings' pick could set tone for rest of first round

►Red Wings' plan centered on building 'a nucleus' through draft

►Ted Kulfan grades the last 10 Red Wings drafts

►Top 50 Red Wings in organization by value for 2020

First round draft order

►1. New York Rangers

►2. Los Angeles Kings

►3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)

►4. Detroit Red Wings

►5. Ottawa Senators

►6. Anaheim Ducks

►7. New Jersey Devils

►8. Buffalo Sabres

►9. Minnesota Wild

►10. Winnipeg Jets

►11. Nashville Predators

►12. Florida Panthers

►13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

►14. Edmonton Oilers

►15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)

►16. Montreal Canadiens

►17. Chicago Blackhawks

►18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI)

►19. Calgary Flames

►20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TBL)

►21. Columbia Blue Jackets

►22. New York Rangers (from CAR)

►23. Philadelphia Flyers

►24. Washington Capitals

►25. Colorado Avalanche

►26. St. Louis Blues

►27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

►28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

►29. Vegas Golden Knights

►30. Dallas Stars

►31. San Jose (from TBL)