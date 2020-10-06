SUBSCRIBE NOW
RED WINGS

Red Wings waive Justin Abdelkader in order to buy him out

Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Detroit — The Red Wings have placed forward Justin Abdelkader on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Abdelkader, 33, signed a seven-year contract worth $29.75 million ($4.25 million salary cap hit) before the 2016-17 season and has struggled to live up to the contract in recent seasons.

Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader was placed on waivers on Tuesday.

Considering the buyout formula, Abdelkader’s buyout cap hit will be $1,805,556 next season, $2,305,556 the next two seasons, and $1,055,556 for the three seasons (2023-24 to 2025-56) after that.

Given Abdelkader’s age, he’ll receive two-thirds of the remaining salary due ($9.5 million), resulting in a total buyout of $6,333,333 million.

Abdelkader, one of the Wings’ alternate captains, played 49 games last season, getting three points (all assists), with a minus-14 rating.

After scoring 23 (2014-15) and 19 goals (2015-16), Abdelkader never was able to come close to those offensive totals again.

Injuries played a factor, but Abdelkader (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) didn’t provide the physical presence the Wings desired, and his speed and quickness were declining in an NHL game that was getting faster.

