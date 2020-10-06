Wings GM Steve Yzerman to participate in draft remotely as precaution

Detroit — Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman will participate remotely both days of the NHL Entry Draft, Tuesday and Wednesday, after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The draft begins Tuesday (7 p.m./NBC Sports Network) with the Red Wings picking fourth overall. They have nine picks on Wednesday.

The Wings released the following statement Tuesday:

"Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman will participate remotely for both days of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He was exposed recently to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Yzerman has received multiple negative test results and is experiencing no symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, however, he will join the Red Wings hockey operations staff virtually for the entirety of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft."

Yzerman was expecting to be at Little Caesars Arena, with director of amateur scouting Kris Draper, chief amateur scout Jesse Wallin, and assistant general managers Ryan Martin and Pat Verbeek, all of whom will be at LCA.

Yzerman is expected to have a Zoom interview with the media one, or both, of the days.

