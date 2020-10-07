2020 NHL draft: Meet the newest Red Wings

Here's a look at the prospects drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Lucas Raymond

► Pick: No. 4 overall (Round 1)

► Position: Right wing

► Height/weight: 5-10/165

► Last season: Frolunda (Sweden) — 33 games, 4 goals, 6 assists

► Scouting report: Is a dynamic offensive player who has been a top prospect from the beginning of this past season. … Can create offense with his goal-scoring or deft passing. … Size is a concern but should grow into his body. … Has played well against men this season in Swedish pro league.

William Wallinder

► Pick: No. 32 overall (Round 2)

► Position: Defenseman

► Height/weight: 6-4/191 pounds

► Last season: Modo Jr. (Sweden) — 37 games, 5 goals, 19 assists

► Scouting report: Tall, rangy offensive defenseman who most mock drafts had pegged as a first-round pick. Further ahead offensively than defensively right now. A great skater. Real good in the transition game. Consistency has been an issue.

Theodor Niederbach

► Pick: No. 51 overall (Round 2)

► Position: Center

► Height/weight: 5-1/172 pounds

► Last season: Frolunda Jr. (Sweden) — 40 games, 15 goals, 33 assists

► Scouting report: Missed the 2018-19 season before with a knee injury but returned last season and showed enough to excite scouts. Plays a smart, all-around game, with his passing a particular strength. Real good on the power play. Some scouts concerned about his exceptional foot speed, especially after the knee issue.

Cross Hanas

► Pick: No. 55 overall (Round 2)

► Position: Left wing

► Height/weight: 6-1/167 pounds

► Last season: Portland (WHL) — 60 games, 22 goals, 27 assists

► Scouting report: One of the more skilled players in this draft, but is still raw in some ways and has much to learn on the defensive end and needs to get physically stronger. But scouts are excited about his pure offensive skills, and his finishing ability. Some feel he tries to do too much offensively sometimes.

Donovan Sebrango

► Pick: No. 63 overall (Round 3)

► Position: Defenseman

► Height/weight: 6-1/ 189 pounds

► Last season: Kitchener (OHL) — 56 games, six goals, 24 assists

► Scouting report: Sebrango described himself as an old-school type of defenseman who can still play the new-age, puck-moving style. Plays with some grit, has a defensive conscience to him, and is strong on the penalty kill. Was rated a bit higher on some draft projections.

Eemil Viro

► Pick: No. 70 overall (Round 3)

► Position: Defenseman

► Height/weight: 6-0/165pounds

► Last season: TPS Turku (Finland) — 29 games, no goals, three assists

► Scouting report: A smooth skater who makes his presence felt in the defensive end. Is real good positionally, and doesn’t get beat in many battles. Scouts like the fact Viro has gotten better as he’s moved up in levels. A low, second-round pick on some mock drafts.

Sam Stange

► Pick: No. 97 overall (Round 4)

► Position: Right wing

► Height/weight: 6-0/200 pounds

► Last season: Sioux City (USHL) — 48 games, 26 goals, 19 assists

► Scouting report: Headed to Wisconsin (coached by former Wings assistant coach Tony Granato) Stange is considered a fine two-way player who has a tireless approach to the game. He's a good finisher, can score goals, but he’s also viewed as a good and willing forechecker.

Jan Bednar

► Pick: No. 107 overall (Round 4)

► Position: Goaltender

► Height/weight: 6-4/196 pounds

► Last season: HC Sokolov (Czech Republic) — 3.26 goals-against average .873 save percentage

► Scouting report: An athletic goalie who will contort his body in any direction to make a save, Bednar has starred in world tournaments and more than held his own playing against men in Czech pro league. Headed to Acadie-Bathurst in the Quebec junior league.

Alex Cotton

► Pick: No. 132 overall (Round 5)

► Position: Defenseman

► Height/weight: 6-2/183 pounds

► Last season: Lethbridge (WHL) — 63 games, 20 goals, 47 assists

► Scouting report: Cotton wasn’t picked as a draft eligible last year and might have used it as motivation, as he enjoyed a career-best offensive season. Cotton has good size and is a physical player. Has a big shot from the point. A possible late-bloomer.

Kyle Aucoin

► Pick: No. 156 overall (Round 6)

► Position: Defenseman

► Height/weight: 5-11/163 pounds

► Last season: Tri-City (USHL) — 48 games, 2 goals, 11 assists

► Scouting report: Son of former NHL player Adrian Aucoin, Kyle is regarded as a competitive two-way defender, a good skater, and plays a smart game having been around NHL locker rooms. Needs to grow physically. Headed to play at Harvard.

Kienan Draper

►Pick: No. 187 overall (Round 7)

►Position: Right wing

►Height/weight: 6-1/181 pounds

► Last season: St. Andrew’s College — 56 games, 26 goals, 25 assists

► Scouting report: The son for former Red Wing and current director of amateur scouting Kris Draper, Kienan doesn’t play like his dad. Kienan is much more offensively gifted and headed to Miami (Ohio) next season.

Chase Bradley

►Pick: No. 203 overall (Round 7)

►Position: Left wing

►Height/weight: 6-foot/180 pounds

►Last season: Omaha (USHL)— 34 games, seven goals, 12 assists

►Scouting report: Headed to Northeastern next season, Bradley plays with an edge and is a fine skater. Will get a chance to develop at the collegiate level.

