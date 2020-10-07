NHL draft blog: Day 2 coverage at 11:30 a.m., Red Wings' second-round options

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and director of amateur scouting Kris Draper have a number of high-quality options with the first pick of the second round when the NHL draft resumes on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Here are some of NHL Central Scouting's top-ranked North American and International skaters who weren't selected in the first round on Tuesday. The Red Wings have three picks in the second round and two picks in the third round.

Defensemen

►Helge Grans, Malmo, No. 6 International

(6'2", 205-pound defenseman compared to Dallas' John Klingberg)

►William Wallinder, Modo, No. 14 International

(6'5", 190-pound defenseman had 24 points with Modo's junior team)

►Jeremie Poirer, Saint John, No. 18 North America

(Led QMJHL defensemen with 20 goals)

►Topi Niemela, Karpat, No. 8 International

(5'6", 160-pound defenseman joins the rush like Carolina's Sami Vatanen)

►Daemon Hunt, Moose Jaw, No. 25 North America

(Cousin Matt Calvert is a 10-year veteran with the Avalanche)

Forwards

►John-Jason Peterka, Germany

(Teammate of Tim Stutzle with U20 German team)

►Daniel Torgersson, Frolunda, No. 13 International

(6'3", 200-pound teammate of Red Wings draft pick Lucas Raymond)

►Ty Smilanic, USA Hockey U18, No. 24 North America

(Coached by Joe Sakic as an eight-year-old in Denver)

►Thomas Bordeleau, USA Hockey U18

(Committed to the University of Michigan)

►Jean-Luc Foudy, Windsor

(Brother Liam drafted 18th overall by Columbus last year)

Goalies

►Nicolas Daws, Guelph, No. 1 North America

(Member of Team Canada's gold-medal winning team at U20 championships)

►Drew Commesso, USA Hockey U18, No. 2 North America

(Boston University commit posted 2.05 GAV and .920 save percentage)

Red Wings draft picks

(10 picks, one first-rounder, three second-rounders, two second-rounders, one pick each in rounds 4-7)

1. No. 4 pick: Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda

2. No. 32 pick

2. No. 45 pick

2. No. 55 pick

3. No. 63 pick

3. No. 65 pick

4. No. 107 pick

5. No. 125 pick

6. No. 156 pick

7. No. 187 pick