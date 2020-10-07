Red Wings select defenseman William Wallinder with first pick of Day 2

Detroit — Sure enough, it was a guy many scouts projected to go higher.

With the first pick of the second round Wednesday, the Red Wings selected defenseman William Wallinder, a player many NHL mock drafts had going in the first round.

A 6-foot-4 191-pound defenseman who was generally rated in the top-20 of most mock drafts, Wallinder is a mobile defenseman who is stronger offensively than defensively. but will be given time to mature and grow physically.

Wallinder is the second consecutive Swede chosen by the Wings, having picked forward Lucas Raymond Tuesday with their first-round selection.

The Wings have three second-round picks Wednesday, and nine overall.

