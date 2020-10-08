Red Wings assign Moritz Seider to Swedish team Rogle

Detroit — Moritz Seider will be playing hockey in Sweden this season.

Seider, the Red Wings’ 2019 first-round draft pick, has been reassigned from German-league team Mannheim to Rogle BK, in the Swedish Elite League.

The SEL has mandated that NHL prospects such as Seider must remain there for the entire season, rather than be let go from arrangements to return to the North American once the NHL season gets going.

But given the uncertainty of when the NHL season will begin, because of the ongoing pandemic, general manager Steve Yzerman appeared fine with the idea of Seider playing in Europe this season.

Yzerman alluded to Seider’s situation in general terms Wednesday while doing a Zoom interview with the media following the NHL draft.

“I’m not trying to be coy, I’m just trying to be respectful to everybody,” Yzerman said. “But, yes, we weigh these decisions. You want everybody playing, but in particular some of these young kids that can be loaned (to European teams).”

What complicates the situation is the fact it’s extremely uncertain whether there will even be a American League season.

The AHL is a league dependent on the revenue from fans in the arena — something the pandemic has temporarily taken away in the vast majority of municipalities.

Seider, 19, progressed steadily while playing in Grand Rapids last season.

Seider had 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) in 49 games, and began asserting himself on the ice as the season went on. He was expected to be promoted to the Wings near the end of the regular season, but saw that opportunity erased when the NHL season was shut down due to the coronavirus.

The Wings also officially announced the assigning of forward Joe Veleno to Malmo (Sweden).

Seider and Veleno join Mathias Brome (Sweden), Filip Hronek (Czech Republic), Filip Larsson (Sweden), Gustav Lindstrom (Sweden), Jared McIsaac (Finland), Michael Rasmussen (Austria), Moritz Seider (Germany) and Filip Zadina (Czech Republic) as young Wings who are, or will be, playing in Europe.

