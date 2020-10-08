Red Wings extend contracts of Adam Erne, Taro Hirose

Detroit — The Red Wings stayed busy Thursday, signing forwards Adam Erne and Taro Hirose to one-year contract extensions.

Both players were potential restricted free agents.

Erne, 25, played in 56 games, scoring five points, before a lower-body injury ended his season. Erne’s 142 hits ranked second on the team.

Erne was acquired in August 2019 by general manager Steve Yzerman from Yzerman’s former team, Tampa Bay, in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

Hirose, 24, was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Wings in March 2019 and earned an assist in his first five NHL games. But Hirose started slowly last season, and wound up in Grand Rapids for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

In 36 NHL games, Hirose has three goals and 11 assists (14 points).

