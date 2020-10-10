Red Wings add goaltender Thomas Greiss in free agent signing

Detroit — The Detroit Red Wings have gotten their goalie.

The Wings on Saturday signed free agent Thomas Greiss to a 2-year contract worth $7.2 million.

Greiss, 34, is 6-foot-2, 232-pounds and has 10 years in the NHL experience with San Jose, Arizona, Pittsburgh, and the New York Islanders.

Last season with the Islanders, Greiss played 31 games with a 16-9-4 record, 2.74 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

In a free agent market that was being rapidly picked apart with signings, Greiss, arguably, was the most experienced and best option available for general manager Steve Yzerman and the Wings.

Greiss forms a veteran tandem with Jonathan Bernier, who appeared to cement the No. 1 job with the Wings last season.

Greiss was Yzerman's third free agent signing in the past two days.

Friday, the Wings added forward Bobby Ryan and defenseman Jon Merrill (Grand Blanc/Michigan) as free agent acquisitions.

The Wings would like to add one more forward and defenseman, either through the free agent or trade market.

