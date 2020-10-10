Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi files for salary arbitration

Detroit — Red Wings restricted free agent forward Tyler Bertuzzi is filing for arbitration.

Bertuzzi, 25, led the Wings with 21 goals last season, the second straight season he’s scored 21.

Bertuzzi just completed a two-year contract worth $2.8 million ($1.4 per season).

General manager Steve Yzerman said last week he’s been talking with both Bertuzzi and restricted free agent Anthony Mantha (who didn’t file for arbitration) about multi-year contracts. Those talks can continue until arbitration hearings begin Oct. 20 (they end Nov. 8).

Given neither team nor player wants to go to arbitration and talk negatively about either side, in the vast majority of cases, the two sides typically work out a contract agreement.

