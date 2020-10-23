Tyler Bertuzzi, Red Wings reportedly $1 million apart on salary arbitration bids

Detroit – The Red Wings and forward Tyler Bertuzzi submitted their briefs Friday, ahead of Sunday’s scheduled arbitration hearing.

Bertuzzi is asking for a $4.25 million salary, according to a report from Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman, while the Wings are proposing $3.15 million.

Bertuzzi, 25, led all Wings with 21 goals last season (the second consecutive season Bertuzzi reached 21), while also earning a career-high 48 points (27 assists).

He made $1.4 million last season, so regardless of how this ends, Bertuzzi will earn a substantial raise.

The sides can come to an agreement before Sunday’s virtual hearing, for any length of contract. The arbitrator’s decision, if the sides get that far, would only be for one year and can be for any number the arbitrator deems fair.

The Wings have two other restricted free agents, forwards Anthony Mantha and Dmytro Timashov, neither of whom filed for arbitration.

General manager Steve Yzerman has been in contact with Mantha's representatives about a long-term deal.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan