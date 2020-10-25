Tyler Bertuzzi, Red Wings await salary arbitration decision

Detroit – So now, everyone waits.

The Red Wings and forward Tyler Bertuzzi had their salary arbitration virtual hearing Sunday, moving one step closer to determining how much Bertuzzi will be paid for the 2020-21 regular season.

The Wings are proposing $3.15 million, while Bertuzzi is asking for $4.25 million. Bertuzzi will get a big raise under either figure, as he made $1.4 million last season.

Bertuzzi, 25, led all Wings with 21 goals last season (the second consecutive season Bertuzzi reached 21), while also earning a career-high 48 points (27 assists).

For his career, Bertuzzi has 119 points (49 goals, 70 assists) in 199 games over a little over two NHL seasons.

Under the NHL's new collective bargaining agreement, an arbitrator must decide within 48 hours of the hearing's conclusion. But unlike in years past, the team and the player are no longer permitted to continue negotiating after the session begins.

The arbitrator’s decision will be for a one-year deal, and not necessarily what the team or player submitted; it could be somewhere in between. Bertuzzi will be a restricted free agent again next offseason.

Bertuzzi was the first player to have his case get to the actual arbitration process this season. Sam Reinhart (Buffalo), Ilya Mikheyev (Toronto) and Jake Virtanen (Vancouver), were notable restricted free agents who worked out new contracts with their teams.

There were 26 players who filed for salary arbitration on Oct. 10. According to CapFriendly.com, there were 13 players who have yet to settle, with hearings scheduled through Nov. 8.

The Wings also have two other restricted free agents, forwards Anthony Mantha and Dmytro Timashov, but neither filed for arbitration.

General manager Steve Yzerman has been working with Mantha’s representatives on a long-term deal.

Mantha 26, had 16 goals and 38 points in an injury-marred 43-game season. It was the third time in Mantha's young career that seasons have been cut short by injuries. He has had 24- and 25-goal seasons, but has yet to reach 30 in his career.

Timashov was acquired on waivers from Toronto late last season. There has been speculation Timashov might spend this coming NHL season in Russia, although his representatives have denied it.

