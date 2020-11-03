Anthony Mantha stays with Red Wings, signs four-year, $22.8M deal

Detroit — The Red Wings have secured a big piece of their rebuild for the foreseeable future.

The Wings announced Tuesday they’ve re-signed restricted free agent forward Anthony Mantha to a four-year contract worth $22.8 million, with a $5.7-million salary-cap hit each season.

The 6-foot-5, 234-pound right wing continues to have the potential to be among the premier power forwards in the NHL.

Mantha, 26, had 38 points (16 goals) in 43 games last season, which shortened by injuries and the pandemic.

More: Hockey in Big D is A-OK for Red Wings second-rounder Cross Hanas

Mantha has been hampered by nagging injuries throughout his four-year career, yet his 82 goals since arriving in Detroit in 2016-17 trails only Dylan Larkin (84) for the team lead during that span.

In one of the few Wings’ highlights last season, Mantha scored four goals in the home opener Oct. 6 against eventual Western Conference-champion Dallas.

Mantha was a 2013 first-round draft pick (20th overall) and ranks seventh in goals among members of his draft class.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan