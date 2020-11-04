'He's one of our best': Steve Yzerman happy to lock up Anthony Mantha with Red Wings for four years

Detroit — Anthony Mantha’s new contract with the Red Wings keeps the team’s salary commitments manageable, and keeps a key piece in the team’s rebuild in Detroit for at least the next four seasons.

A day after signing Mantha to a four-year contract worth $22.8 million ($5.7 million annual average), general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday the deal works for both sides.

“He’s one of our best players, a key player on our team,” said Yzerman during a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday. “Every contract negotiation is a little bit different, and each player has different priorities, whether it’s term or whatnot.

“We were able to reach agreement on term that worked for both of us and salary amount that worked for both of us.”

Giving Mantha four years takes him one year past when Dylan Larkin can become an unrestricted free agent, and sets up Mantha, 26, for another lengthy contract.

And the value of the contract doesn’t seemingly hinder the Wings’ salary cap situation in the future.

“With a lot of our young players, and I consider Anthony one of our younger players, we’re trying to build around this group, and each contract that we do, we try to make it work what we’re trying to do,” Yzerman said. “We’re careful in what we do (in terms of the salary cap), but our intention is to keep these players around and we were able to work out a contract.”

The Wings weren’t able to secure a long-term deal with Tyler Bertuzzi, who went to salary arbitration and was awarded a one-year contract worth $3.5 million.

“I don’t want to speak for Tyler but we were trying to reach agreement on a longer-term deal, longer than one year, but we weren’t able to do that,” Yzerman said. “We were trying to do something but we couldn’t reach agreement on it.”

Other highlight's from Yzerman's interview:

►Yzerman said restricted free agent forward Dmytro Timashov is weighing different offers to possibly play in Europe, but “is still a possibility to re-sign with us.”

► Yzerman doesn't know when NHL will begin the regular season. It could be early in 2021.

“I’m optimistic we’ll come up with something that works and we’re just kind of waiting for guidance from the league as to what the plan will be,” Yzerman said.

