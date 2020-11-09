'It was a dream': Justin Abdelkader writes about his love of playing for Red Wings

Detroit – Justin Abdelkader accomplished his childhood dream, playing for the Detroit Red Wings.

Abdelkader wrote about his love for the Wings and his 13 years of playing for the franchise in a Players Tribune article.

Abdelkader, a Muskegon native who played at Michigan State, was drafted by the Wings in the second round in 2005.

But the dream ended for Abdelkader, 33, last month, when the Red Wings bought out the final three years of the seven-year, $29.75 million contract Abdelkader signed before the 2016-17 season.

Abdelkader played in 739 regular-season games in Detroit, with 252 points (106 goals).

Abdelkader's offensive production declined in recent seasons, punctuated last season when he totaled three points (all assists) in 49 games with a minus-14 rating.

Here are excerpts from Abdelkader's atricle:

'It was a dream'

“All I ever wanted to be was a Red Wing.

“As a boy, that’s what I dreamed of.

“It was a dream I felt like I could reach out and touch when I was 5 years old and I was at the Joe Louis Arena for the very first time.

“I remember the drive to the arena. The tall buildings of downtown Detroit looked like they went up into the sky forever, and the traffic went down the road the same way. There were red-and-white sweaters and hats on everybody on the sidewalks. There was just this feeling in the air. Like my family and I were going somewhere special. Like it was something that not everybody got to do.

“Walking through the concourse I must have looked like a kid on Christmas Day. I remember running up to the entrance of our section and peeking through the plastic curtains that hid the ice from the hallways — that was when I saw the Joe in all her beauty for the first time.

“It was just perfect.

“I knew that day that I wanted to become part of it.

“And against the odds, I did.

“I played on that ice for 13 years in red and white.

“Now, though, my time as a Red Wing is up. But just because there won’t be a winged wheel on my jersey doesn’t mean I won’t always have a bit of Detroit in me.

“It’s always going to be there, because we’re family now.

“And yes, I’ve been in the family since I was 5 years old, sitting in the upper deck of the Joe, but it became real in the summer of 2005, when I was 18, sitting with my family and some close friends in a Buffalo Wild Wings in Muskegon, Michigan. Due to the NHL lockout, only a few players had been allowed to attend the draft in Ottawa. So we went to dinner to await the results of the draft. I was checking my flip phone obsessively, until the moment it lit up with my agent’s name. I picked up to hear those unimaginable words, “The Detroit Red Wings drafted you 42nd overall.”

“My jaw dropped. My eyes teared up. My dad nearly fell out of his seat. I jumped up and shouted the news to the entire restaurant.

“'I’M GOING TO BE A RED WING!'

“The place blew up. There was yelling and cheering from every booth and table."

Rookie mistake

“I rolled into the Joe for my first time as a Red Wings player on April 3, 2008, after being called up from Michigan State. I had an old beater college car that I drove everywhere. I parked it in the first spot I saw, grabbed my Spartan hockey bag and went for the doors. I was in awe just being in that locker room. Darren McCarty came up to me right away and welcomed me.

“I was so nervous I could barely put on my equipment, let alone go through a full NHL practice. But I made it. We exited the ice and I was feeling like, I got this. I can do this. Then I locked eyes with Mike Babcock, our coach at the time. And he’s walking right at me. I’m just hoping there’s someone right behind me he wants to talk to. But, no, he wanted to talk to me.

““Hey, Abby, is that your car in my parking spot?'

“I thought, You have to be kidding me. And, I mean, Mike was intense. I thought he was going to rip my jersey right off me.

“And then he smirked and cracked up.

“That night, I made sure not to park in the coach’s spot when I showed up for my first NHL game. We were playing the Blue Jackets, and my heart was racing well before puck-drop. During warmups, I remember seeing all the fans — all the seats I used to sit in. I really was a Red Wing.

“I played 11 minutes and 20 seconds that night, and for every one of them I had butterflies in my stomach. Aaron Downey was my linemate, and I remember during warmups he told me, 'Play your game how you want. Don’t worry about anyone touching you on the ice.'

“And that’s what I did. On my second shift, I high-sticked a Columbus player right in front of the Blue Jackets’ bench — and they let me hear it. But Downey skated down there and said something to them that made them all go quiet. Those were the kinds of guys we had in our room. Everyone had each other’s backs and they left everything on the ice for the guys beside them.

“That’s the Red Wing way. That’s the Detroit way.

“That spirit drove us to win the Cup that season. I only played two games that year, but to be around the team, to be in every practice and meeting during that run — it showed me what it took to be a pro.

“When we beat Pittsburgh, and it was all over, I really couldn’t believe it. I didn’t play in that game, but I was able to go down to the ice and lift the Cup in a Red Wings jersey. That’s a moment, a feeling, that I will remember for the rest of my life. That’s what I had dreamed of so many times when I was growing up in Muskegon.

“All I ever wanted to be was a Red Wing."

Special memories

“As I grew as a player and as a person, I came to understand that playing for this extraordinary organization gave me the opportunity to use my platform for good. Being the son of a teacher, I knew the importance of education. Between myself and my wife, Julie, we made it one of our priorities to help kids in schools throughout the state. From library upgrades, to book donations and reading sessions, those moments with kids and teachers all around Michigan have meant just as much to me as my time on the ice.

“I was able to visit quite a few classrooms in my time here, and I was even able to read to some of them from the children’s book I wrote, Shoot for the Goal. I wanted to share my story and hopefully inspire a little boy or girl to believe that they can do anything they put their minds to, even if it seems crazy — like playing for the Wings.

“Sharing those moments, and giving our teachers the necessary tools to teach our youth is one way I hope to have a legacy in this city that goes beyond being a Red Wing.

“I will truly miss all the amazing individuals I have met in this city, sacrificing their time and energy to help others.

“Because that’s what Detroit is — that’s what the Red Wings’ organization is. It’s people doing their very best for one another, no matter what, and expecting the same in return. From the Ilitch family all the way down, that is the standard that is set.

“When I think of the people who make this organization so special, there are plenty who come to mind. But it’s the ones who aren’t seen as often on the outside, that are the glue that keep it all together.

“I think of Jerry and Johnny. They checked I.D.’s and manned the door outside the Olympia Club at the Joe. They were the best, most positive pair of guys you could ever meet. It didn’t matter if I had 10 seconds or 10 minutes to talk to them, I always left feeling the same way — like I was a part of this big family.

“I think of Al Sobotka, our famous Zamboni driver. He may be famous for his octopus waving, but he also always kept the best ice in the league. Al was my wingman and helped me set up my proposal to Julie in 2016. A true friend.

“I think of Leslie Baker, who was the team mom to so many. She has been with the Wings for over 40 years and has put her heart and soul into this organization.

“To all the Red Wings’ staff, you are the people that make this organization unbelievably special. Players come and go, but many of you have been here for years and take so much pride in the incredible work you do. You have created a family that has a bond as strong as any I’ve ever experienced. It’s been an honor to play for you.

“And to Detroit, our city, our fans: We’ve had ups and downs, there is no denying that. We’ve won and we’ve lost, but we’ve always done it together. And your support has been there throughout. You, the fans, have made me into the person I am today.

“Detroit is tough, Detroit is resilient. I know there are good times ahead. This team is building something special — trust me. I’ve seen this franchise at it’s best. I know what it takes. It will come. And when it does, that group of players will have the best fans in the world behind them, cheering them on.

“Maybe one day I’ll be in the stands again, with all of you."

