Red Wings alternate jersey pays homage to 1998 Stanley Cup championship team

Detroit – The Red Wings’ iconic jersey will be getting a tweak a few times this season.

The NHL unveiled its new Adidas Reverse Retro alternate jersey – a nod to the 31 teams’ throwback jerseys with modern twists.

Each jersey is inspired by one historical significance for the organization.

The Wings’ jersey is inspired by their 1998 Stanley Cup championship, and the Centennial Classic jerseys that were worn by the team that particular season. The design combines a white base with gray striping.

This is the first time all 31 teams are included in an alternate jersey rollout, mixing primary and secondary logos, with new and old striping.

The jerseys will be for sale beginning Dec. 1 on adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, and team stores.

They’ll be available at additional retailers on Dec. 6.

