Red Wings loan minor-league goalie Calvin Pickard to Austrian team

Goaltender Calvin Pickard became the 10th member of the Red Wings' organization to be loaned to a European team during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pickard, who posted a 17-12-4 record and a 2.86 goals against average with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League and an 0-2-0 record and a 5.46 GAV with the Red Wings last year, will join the Vienna Capitals in the Austrian-based league called the International Central European Hockey League (ICEHL).

Pickard's teammates in Vienna (7-3-2) include former Griffins forward and Calder Cup champion Colin Campbell who is sixth in league scoring with 10 goals in 13 games and Graham McPhee, who played two seasons with the National Team Development Program in Michigan and is the son of Vegas Golden Knights president George McPhee.

Also in the league is Grand Rapids teammate Michael Rasmussen, who has three goals and six assists in 10 games with the second-place Graz 99ers (8-5-2).

Here's how the 10 Red Wings players and prospects have done in Europe this year.

Goaltenders

►Filip Larsson (Almtuna/Sweden) 3.30 GAV, 1-2-0 record in 4 games

►Calvin Pickard (Viennna/Austria) Assigned on Tuesday

Defensemen

►Moritz Seider (Rogle/Sweden) 2+6=8 in 9 games

►Fillip Hronek (Hradec Kralove/Czech) 5+9=14 in 16 games

►Gustav Lindstrom (Almtuna/Sweden) 0+5=5 in 12 games

►Jared McIsaac (HPK/Finland) 0+0=0 in 1 game before suffering injury

Forwards

►Joe Veleno (Malmo/Sweden) 4+4=8 in 14 games

►Michael Rasmussen (Graz/Austria) 3+6=9 in 10 games

►Filip Zadina (Ocelari Trinec/Czech) 6+4=10 in 12 games

►Mathias Brome (Orebro/Sweden) 3+14=17 inn 18 games