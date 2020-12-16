Red Wings' Dylan Larkin sees stature grow off the ice, as well as on it

Detroit — Dylan Larkin’s notoriety off the ice is beginning to match his NHL on-ice impact.

Larkin, 24, and premium sports drink BODYARMOR announced a partnership Wednesday, bringing Larkin into a roster of the some to most well-known athletes on the planet.

NFL stars Kyler Murray and Christian McCaffrey, two-time U.S. Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka, NBA players James Harden and Ja Morant, MLB’s Mookie Betts and Mike Trout, and soccer star Megan Rapinoe are just some of the athletes representing BODYARMOR.

Joining that list of athletes, and being affiliated with a brand that is closing in on $1 billion in retail sales by the end of 2020, excited Larkin.

“Absolutely, they are world-class athletes and a lot of them, most of them, are at the top of their sport,” Larkin said. “In conversations with BODYARMOR and with my agent, I said I want to be at that level and strive to be one of the best in my sport.

“It’s very much an honor to be part of that list of athletes.”

The Red Wings last played a game March 10, then were paused by the pandemic, which has delayed the start of this NHL season, as well.

Being in quarantine, and having his training disrupted, has forced Larkin to be careful in terms of his diet.

“To be safe and take care of my body the best I can, and not put my family or people close to me in jeopardy of the virus, my girlfriend and I have spent a lot of time at home and have cooked a lot and whether it’s grabbing a snack or taking a BODYARMOR to go, or whatever, or maybe it’s going to a golf course and taking one to the round, it’s been nice cooking and learning about cooking at home,” Larkin said. “It’s been an extended summer and we all have the resources to know what to put into our bodies and we have to be disciplined.”

Larkin is taking part with a growing number of teammates at BELFOR Training Center at Little Caesars Arena, as the Red Wings eagerly await a start date for training camp and the start of the NHL regular season.

The NHL would like to begin the season around January 13, and is hoping for as much as a 56-game regular season.

The Wings were one of seven teams not brought back to the Return To Play last summer, in which the Stanley Cup playoffs were competed.

Those seven teams are expected to have a few extra days of training camp, but there isn’t expected to be any exhibition games for any of the 31 teams.

“That will help, anytime you can have a camp with the guys will help,” Larkin said. “I’m not sure how many guys will be invited, or they’re planning to have at the camp, but it sounds like we’ll do a few of Red and White (scrimmage) games to get ready.

“We’ll have to treat them as real as possible, treat them like a normal game day.

“I do think exhibition games are helpful, but unfortunately with the times we’re in right now, and whether it’s financial or safety for the players and staff, you just have to be ready as possible.”

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan