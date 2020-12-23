Red Wings unveil 2021 schedule, open at home Jan. 14 vs. Carolina

Detroit — If you’re a Red Wings fan, get ready to see a lot of the Chicago Blackhawks.

And Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes.

And that’s it.

The Wings begin the season Jan. 14 at an empty Little Caesars Arena, hosting Carolina — and again two nights later at LCA — in a pandemic-shortened 56-game season that will see the Wings only play those seven other teams in the realigned Central Division.

The Wings face each opponent eight times — four at LCA and four on the road.

No fans will be allowed at LCA to begin the season.

The NHL and NHL Players Association agreed on the geography-based divisional realignments in an effort to eliminate lengthy travel and road trips during the ongoing pandemic.

A feature in this is the baseball-style two-game series.

The Wings will host Columbus on Jan. 18-19 to complete the season-opening four-game homestand.

The Wings will then travel to Chicago (Jan. 22-24) and Dallas (Jan. 26-28) — both former Central Division rivals of the Wings’ before the Wings were moved to the Eastern Conference.

The Wings end their home season with back-to-back games May 1-2 against defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay, before ending their season May 7-8 in Columbus.

The NHL built some open dates late in the schedule in case there is a need to reschedule games because of the pandemic.

2021 Detroit Red Wings schedule

Thu. 1/14/2021 vs. Carolina

Sat. 1/16/2021 vs. Carolina

Mon. 1/18/2021 vs. Columbus

Tue. 1/19/2021 vs. Columbus

Fri. 1/22/2021 at Chicago

Sun. 1/24/2021 at Chicago

Tue. 1/26/2021 at Dallas

Thu. 1/28/2021 at Dallas

Sat. 1/30/2021 vs. Florida

Sun. 1/31/2021 vs. Florida

Wed. 2/3/2021 at Tampa Bay

Fri. 2/5/2021 at Tampa Bay

Sun. 2/7/2021 at Florida

Tue. 2/9/2021 at Florida

Thu. 2/11/2021 at Nashville

Sat. 2/13/2021 at Nashville

Mon. 2/15/2021 vs. Chicago

Wed. 2/17/2021 vs. Chicago

Fri. 2/19/2021 vs. Florida

Sun. 2/21/2021 vs. Florida

Tue. 2/23/2021 vs. Nashville

Thu. 2/25/2021 vs. Nashville

Sat. 2/27/2021 at Chicago

Sun. 2/28/2021 at Chicago

Tue. 3/2/2021 at Columbus

Thu. 3/4/2021 at Carolina

Tue. 3/9/2021 vs. Tampa Bay

Thu. 3/11/2021 vs. Tampa Bay

Sun. 3/14/2021 vs. Carolina

Tue. 3/16/2021 vs. Carolina

Thu. 3/18/2021 vs. Dallas

Sat. 3/20/2021 vs. Dallas

Tue. 3/23/2021 at Nashville

Thu. 3/25/2021 at Nashville

Sat. 3/27/2021 vs. Columbus

Sun. 3/28/2021 vs. Columbus

Tue. 3/30/2021 at Florida

Thu. 4/1/2021 at Florida

Sat. 4/3/2021 at Tampa Bay

Sun. 4/4/2021 at Tampa Bay

Tue. 4/6/2021 vs. Nashville

Thu. 4/8/2021 vs. Nashville

Sat. 4/10/2021 at Carolina

Mon. 4/12/2021 at Carolina

Thu. 4/15/2021 vs. Chicago

Sat. 4/17/2021 vs. Chicago

Mon. 4/19/2021 at Dallas

Tue. 4/20/2021 at Dallas

Thu. 4/22/2021 vs. Dallas

Sat. 4/24/2021 vs. Dallas

Tue. 4/27/2021 at Columbus

Thu. 4/29/2021 at Carolina

Sat. 5/1/2021 vs. Tampa Bay

Sun. 5/2/2021 vs. Tampa Bay

Fri. 5/7/2021 at Columbus

Sat. 5/8/2021 at Columbus