Red Wings unveil 2021 schedule, open at home Jan. 14 vs. Carolina
Detroit — If you’re a Red Wings fan, get ready to see a lot of the Chicago Blackhawks.
And Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes.
And that’s it.
The Wings begin the season Jan. 14 at an empty Little Caesars Arena, hosting Carolina — and again two nights later at LCA — in a pandemic-shortened 56-game season that will see the Wings only play those seven other teams in the realigned Central Division.
The Wings face each opponent eight times — four at LCA and four on the road.
No fans will be allowed at LCA to begin the season.
The NHL and NHL Players Association agreed on the geography-based divisional realignments in an effort to eliminate lengthy travel and road trips during the ongoing pandemic.
A feature in this is the baseball-style two-game series.
The Wings will host Columbus on Jan. 18-19 to complete the season-opening four-game homestand.
The Wings will then travel to Chicago (Jan. 22-24) and Dallas (Jan. 26-28) — both former Central Division rivals of the Wings’ before the Wings were moved to the Eastern Conference.
The Wings end their home season with back-to-back games May 1-2 against defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay, before ending their season May 7-8 in Columbus.
The NHL built some open dates late in the schedule in case there is a need to reschedule games because of the pandemic.
ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @tkulfan
2021 Detroit Red Wings schedule
Thu. 1/14/2021 vs. Carolina
Sat. 1/16/2021 vs. Carolina
Mon. 1/18/2021 vs. Columbus
Tue. 1/19/2021 vs. Columbus
Fri. 1/22/2021 at Chicago
Sun. 1/24/2021 at Chicago
Tue. 1/26/2021 at Dallas
Thu. 1/28/2021 at Dallas
Sat. 1/30/2021 vs. Florida
Sun. 1/31/2021 vs. Florida
Wed. 2/3/2021 at Tampa Bay
Fri. 2/5/2021 at Tampa Bay
Sun. 2/7/2021 at Florida
Tue. 2/9/2021 at Florida
Thu. 2/11/2021 at Nashville
Sat. 2/13/2021 at Nashville
Mon. 2/15/2021 vs. Chicago
Wed. 2/17/2021 vs. Chicago
Fri. 2/19/2021 vs. Florida
Sun. 2/21/2021 vs. Florida
Tue. 2/23/2021 vs. Nashville
Thu. 2/25/2021 vs. Nashville
Sat. 2/27/2021 at Chicago
Sun. 2/28/2021 at Chicago
Tue. 3/2/2021 at Columbus
Thu. 3/4/2021 at Carolina
Tue. 3/9/2021 vs. Tampa Bay
Thu. 3/11/2021 vs. Tampa Bay
Sun. 3/14/2021 vs. Carolina
Tue. 3/16/2021 vs. Carolina
Thu. 3/18/2021 vs. Dallas
Sat. 3/20/2021 vs. Dallas
Tue. 3/23/2021 at Nashville
Thu. 3/25/2021 at Nashville
Sat. 3/27/2021 vs. Columbus
Sun. 3/28/2021 vs. Columbus
Tue. 3/30/2021 at Florida
Thu. 4/1/2021 at Florida
Sat. 4/3/2021 at Tampa Bay
Sun. 4/4/2021 at Tampa Bay
Tue. 4/6/2021 vs. Nashville
Thu. 4/8/2021 vs. Nashville
Sat. 4/10/2021 at Carolina
Mon. 4/12/2021 at Carolina
Thu. 4/15/2021 vs. Chicago
Sat. 4/17/2021 vs. Chicago
Mon. 4/19/2021 at Dallas
Tue. 4/20/2021 at Dallas
Thu. 4/22/2021 vs. Dallas
Sat. 4/24/2021 vs. Dallas
Tue. 4/27/2021 at Columbus
Thu. 4/29/2021 at Carolina
Sat. 5/1/2021 vs. Tampa Bay
Sun. 5/2/2021 vs. Tampa Bay
Fri. 5/7/2021 at Columbus
Sat. 5/8/2021 at Columbus