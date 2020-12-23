SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
RED WINGS

Red Wings unveil 2021 schedule, open at home Jan. 14 vs. Carolina

Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
View Comments

Detroit — If you’re a Red Wings fan, get ready to see a lot of the Chicago Blackhawks.

And Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes.

The Detroit Red Wings released their 2020-21 schedule on Wednesday.

And that’s it.

The Wings begin the season Jan. 14 at an empty Little Caesars Arena, hosting Carolina — and again two nights later at LCA — in a pandemic-shortened 56-game season that will see the Wings only play those seven other teams in the realigned Central Division.

The Wings face each opponent eight times — four at LCA and four on the road.

No fans will be allowed at LCA to begin the season.

The NHL and NHL Players Association agreed on the geography-based divisional realignments in an effort to eliminate lengthy travel and road trips during the ongoing pandemic.

A feature in this is the baseball-style two-game series.

The Wings will host Columbus on Jan. 18-19 to complete the season-opening four-game homestand.

The Wings will then travel to Chicago (Jan. 22-24) and Dallas (Jan. 26-28) — both former Central Division rivals of the Wings’ before the Wings were moved to the Eastern Conference.

The Wings end their home season with back-to-back games May 1-2 against defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay, before ending their season May 7-8 in Columbus.

The NHL built some open dates late in the schedule in case there is a need to reschedule games because of the pandemic.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan

2021 Detroit Red Wings schedule

Thu.    1/14/2021    vs. Carolina 

Sat.    1/16/2021    vs. Carolina  

Mon.    1/18/2021    vs. Columbus

Tue.    1/19/2021    vs. Columbus

Fri.    1/22/2021    at Chicago

Sun.    1/24/2021    at Chicago

Tue.    1/26/2021    at Dallas

Thu.    1/28/2021    at Dallas

Sat.    1/30/2021    vs. Florida

Sun.    1/31/2021    vs. Florida

Wed.    2/3/2021    at Tampa Bay

Fri.    2/5/2021    at Tampa Bay

Sun.    2/7/2021    at Florida

Tue.    2/9/2021    at Florida

Thu.    2/11/2021  at Nashville

Sat.    2/13/2021   at Nashville

Mon.    2/15/2021    vs. Chicago

Wed.    2/17/2021    vs. Chicago

Fri.    2/19/2021    vs. Florida 

Sun.    2/21/2021    vs. Florida    

Tue.    2/23/2021    vs. Nashville    

Thu.    2/25/2021    vs. Nashville  

Sat.    2/27/2021    at Chicago

Sun.    2/28/2021    at Chicago

Tue.    3/2/2021    at Columbus

Thu.    3/4/2021    at Carolina

Tue.    3/9/2021    vs. Tampa Bay 

Thu.    3/11/2021    vs. Tampa Bay

Sun.    3/14/2021    vs. Carolina

Tue.    3/16/2021    vs. Carolina

Thu.    3/18/2021    vs. Dallas

Sat.    3/20/2021    vs. Dallas 

Tue.    3/23/2021    at Nashville

Thu.    3/25/2021    at Nashville

Sat.    3/27/2021    vs. Columbus

Sun.    3/28/2021    vs. Columbus 

Tue.    3/30/2021    at Florida

Thu.    4/1/2021    at Florida

Sat.    4/3/2021    at Tampa Bay

Sun.    4/4/2021    at Tampa Bay

Tue.    4/6/2021    vs. Nashville

Thu.    4/8/2021    vs. Nashville 

Sat.    4/10/2021   at Carolina

Mon.    4/12/2021    at Carolina

Thu.    4/15/2021    vs. Chicago 

Sat.    4/17/2021    vs. Chicago 

Mon.    4/19/2021   at Dallas

Tue.    4/20/2021    at Dallas

Thu.    4/22/2021    vs. Dallas

Sat.    4/24/2021    vs. Dallas

Tue.    4/27/2021    at Columbus

Thu.    4/29/2021    at Carolina

Sat.    5/1/2021    vs. Tampa Bay

Sun.    5/2/2021    vs. Tampa Bay

Fri.    5/7/2021    at Columbus

Sat.    5/8/2021  at Columbus

View Comments