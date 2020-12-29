Ex-Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou signs $1.2M deal with L.A. Kings

The Detroit News

The L.A. Kings signed former Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou to a one-year, $1.2 million contract, according to Kings general manager Rob Blake.

Athanasiou, a 6-2, 190-pound native of Woodbridge, Ontario, split last season between Detroit and Edmonton and recorded 24 points in 46 games.

He was traded at the deadline to the Oilers along with forward Ryan Kuffner for forward Sam Gagner and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and 2021 NHL Draft.

In the 2020 draft, Detroit used the Oilers' pick to trade back in the second round and select Swedish forward Theodor Niederbach with pick No. 51. Niederbach has two goals in two games at the world junior championship in Edmonton this year.

Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2012 draft, Athanasiou is entering his sixth season after picking up 156 points in 303 regular-season games.

In the 2018-19 season in Detroit, Athanasiou scored 30 goals with 24 assists for 54 points and minus-9 in 76 games.

He was minus-45 in 46 games with 24 points with the Red Wings in 2019-20.