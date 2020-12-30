Red Wings to hold 3 scrimmages during training camp

Detroit — The Red Wings will have three intrasquad scrimmages leading to the NHL regular-season opener Jan. 14.

The Wings released details of the shortened training camp Wednesday, also releasing the 40-man training camp roster.

The Wings will hold an intrasquad scrimmage Jan. 5, 8 and 10, in an effort to quickly assimilate to game action.

The Wings have not played a game since March 10, when the NHL paused its season due to the pandemic.

Owning the league's worst record, the Wings were one of seven teams not invited to the summer's Return To Play tournament.

The Wings will split their roster into two teams during camp and hold two daily practices.

AHL season

The Wings — and the rest of the NHL, it appears — will be able to send their prospects for development in the American League.

The AHL, the primary developmental league for the NHL, said Wednesday it is planning to start its season Feb. 5.

A league statement said a "structural framework" is in place for a return to play, but no other details were released.

The Wings' affiliate is the Grand Rapids Griffins.

