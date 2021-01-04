Red Wings will feature branding on helmets

Detroit — There will be advertising on the Red Wings’ helmets this season.

The Red Wings have entered into a multi-year partnership with Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage, with the brand appearing on the Wings’ home, away and practice helmets during the season, which begins Jan. 14.

"We are excited to welcome UWM as the official mortgage partner of the Detroit Red Wings, and for this innovative, Michigan-based business to be the first-ever featured partner on our iconic red and white helmets," Chris Granger, group president, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., said in a statement. "It's a pleasure to work with UWM and we look forward to partnering with them for years to come."

Numerous NHL teams have added a sponsor’s logo to their helmets this season in an effort to generate revenue lost due to the pandemic.

The NHL, which still depends greatly on a live attendance, has been hit hard by the fact few markets will be allowing fans in seats at the start of this season.

General manager Steve Yzerman said in his pre-training camp media chat he was supportive of any way to increase revenues.

“We have to be creative. Obviously our revenues have taken a significant hit,” Yzerman said.

“I don’t have an issue with it. It’s a good opportunity to try it and see if we can generate revenue from it. It’s the norm outside of North America in every league.”

The UWM decal will be positioned on the left and right sides of the helmet, and the helmet will be worn for home and away games, as well as practices throughout this season.

In addition to helmet branding, UWM branding also will be featured with an on-ice logo at Little Caesars Arena, along with prominent dasher board and penalty box signage. Digital branding will be featured throughout the arena bowl and concourse areas.

The parking garage located at 128 W. Fisher Service Drive will also be named the United Wholesale Mortgage Garage with new signage to be installed soon.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan