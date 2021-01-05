Team White wins Red Wings intrasquad scrimmage

Detroit — There was a some hockey finally Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.

How crisp it was is debatable, but it was fun to see nonetheless.

Team Red used two goals in the shootout to win 6-4 in the intrasquad Red Wings scrimmage, for what it's worth.

Vladislav Namestnikov tied it for Team Red, 2-2, at 17:38 — they played 18-minute periods — to force overtime.

Mathias Brome and Turner Elson scored goals giving Team White a 2-0 lead before Tyler Bertuzzi cut the lead to 2-1.

Elson was hurt later in the game, suffering an apparent knee injury, after a collision.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan