RED WINGS

Team White wins Red Wings intrasquad scrimmage

Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Detroit — There was a some hockey finally Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.

How crisp it was is debatable, but it was fun to see nonetheless.

Mathias Brome, shown here in practice Monday, scored a goal Tuesday during the Red Wings' intrasquad scrimmage.

Team Red used two goals in the shootout to win 6-4 in the intrasquad Red Wings scrimmage, for what it's worth.

Vladislav Namestnikov tied it for Team Red, 2-2, at 17:38 — they played 18-minute periods — to force overtime.

Mathias Brome and Turner Elson scored goals giving Team White a 2-0 lead before Tyler Bertuzzi cut the lead to 2-1.

Elson was hurt later in the game, suffering an apparent knee injury, after a collision.

