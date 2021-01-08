Oddsmakers have Red Wings' Jeff Blashill as likeliest to be fired in NHL

Detroit — Jeff Blashill's future as coach of the Red Wings isn’t promising, according to the oddsmakers.

BetOnline.ag is putting Blashill as the favorite to be the first coach fired this season in the NHL at 8-1 odds.

The Wings had the NHL’s worst record last season, but the Red Wings brought Blashill back for the final season of histwo-year contract.

Blashill, 47, has a 153-194-52 record with the Wings, having taken them to one playoff series — Blashill’s first season in 2015-16 — when the Wings lost to Tampa Bay in five games.

Rick Tocchet (Arizona, 9-1), Paul Maurice (Winnipeg, 10-1), Bob Boughner (San Jose, 12-11), Dallas Eakins (Anaheim, 12-1) and Todd McLellan (Los Angeles, 12-1) follow Blashill as most likely to be fired.

