Red Wings claim former Anaheim Ducks defenseman Christian Djoos off waivers

Detroit — The Red Wings added depth on defense in their organization Saturday claiming defenseman Christian Djoos off waivers.

The Anaheim Ducks had put Djoos, 26, on waivers Friday.

Djoos, 6-foot, 180-pounds, played in 11 NHL games last season between Washington and Anaheim, with one goal and two assists — all with Anaheim in nine games where Djoos averaged over 21 minutes of ice time before the pandemic paused the season.

In 42 games last season with AHL Hershey, the Capitals’ minor league affiliate, Djoos had five goals and 27 assists.

Djoos was part of the Washington roster that won the 2018 Stanley Cup, and played in 22 playoff games for the Capitals that spring. Djoos has played in 119 NHL games with five goals and 22 assists.

Djoos has one year left on his contract, worth $1 million, and is a restricted free agent after the season.

