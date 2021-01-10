Robby Fabbri line excels, Team White wins 6-2 in Red Wings' final scrimmage

Detroit — The Red Wings need more scoring throughout their lineup, it something that was apparent last season.

In Sunday’s final intra-squad scrimmage, there was another glimmer of hope they have found a balanced offensive attack.

Sure, Anthony Mantha was credited with another goal, his shot bouncing off several opposing defenders before settling past goaltender Thomas Greiss.

But the line of Robby Fabbri centering Vladislav Namestnikov and Filip Zadina accounted for one goal (Namestnikov got credit but without replay, you couldn’t really tell), were consistently dangerous, and saw Zadina score during the post-scrimmage 3-on-3 format.

Team White won 6-2 behind the Fabbri line and two Valtteri Filppula goals.

But the work by the Fabbri line was the best takeaway for coach Jeff Blashill.

“The fact they were dangerous in the scrimmage is important,” Blashill said. “We need more lines. Our guys know that. The fact they could be impactful in a scrimmage is good.

“Come Thursday it’s all a different animal.”

Other positives were Namestnikov, whose versatility and ability to function in different positions, replacing Bobby Ryan (unfit to play) and looking comfortable on the line, and Zadina earning several takeaways with some dogged work.

“Right off the bat they were skating good, they had good jump,” Blashill said. “They were real noticeable and maintained it through the game. Good job by them.”

Givani Smith and Luke Glendening (empty net) added Team White goals, while Michael Rasmussen (power play) added the Team Red goal.

Both Greiss and Jonathan Bernier had fine saves in net, with Blashill adding both will be used equally in the opening weeks of the regular season.

“I’d like to get both of them going at a high level,” Blashill said. “If one guy outplays the other guy, we’ll make that decision, but they’re both going to get good chances early to get going.”

The Wings, and the rest of the 30 NHL teams, need to finalize rosters by Tuesday at 5 p.m. (EST).

