Red Wings place former first-round pick Evgeny Svechnikov on waivers

Detroit — Is Evgeny Svechnikov’s time as a Red Wing coming to an end?

It might be, as the 2015 first-round pick was put on waivers Monday, as the Wings begin the process of getting down to a 23-man roster and a 4- to 6-man taxi squad.

Svechnikov, 24, was on the ice Monday after injuring his arm in the team’s first intra-squad scrimmage Jan. 5.

Svechnikov has only played in 20 games over three seasons with the Wings, with four points (two goals, two assists).

In 51 games with Grand Rapids last season Svechnikov had 11 goals and 14 assists, but struggled overcoming the knee surgery at times.

Svechnikov missed the entire 2018-19 season after tearing an ACL in the Wings’ final exhibition game.

Also placed on waivers by the Wings were forwards Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo and Dominic Turgeon, defensemen Joe Hicketts, Brian Lashoff and Dylan McIlrath, and goaltenders Kevin Boyle and Calvin Pickard.

Players have until noon Tuesday to be claimed. Afterward, they can be assigned to either the NHL ‘s teams taxi squad or to the team’s minor-league affiliate (for the Wings, it would be Grand Rapids).

