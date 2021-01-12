Red Wings enter into gaming partnership with PointsBet

Detroit — The Red Wings announced Tuesday they’ve entered in a multi-year partnership with PointsBet, a global sportsbook operator and provider of a sports wagering app.

The partnership, designed to enhance fan engagement and game-day excitement, includes the rebranding of Sports & Social Detroit at Little Caesars Arena to the PointsBet Sports Bar.

Expected to be operational in 2021, the PointsBet Sports Bar will offer a full-service food and beverage menu, high-definition televisions, live betting odds, special guests, unique programing, VIP access and fun gaming promotions.

The partnership also features television broadcast-visible virtual signage just inside the blue lines, as well as LED PointsBet signage and branding throughout Little Caesars Arena during Red Wings home games.

PointsBet was named the official gaming partner for the Detroit Tigers last July.

