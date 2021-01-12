Wings former first-round pick Evgeny Svechnikov clears waivers, stays in organization

Detroit — Evgeny Svechnikov is still with the Red Wings.

The former first-round pick went unclaimed on waivers — as did the other Red Wings players put out there Monday — and will remain in the organization.

Svechnikov, the Wings' 2015 first-round draft pick, will likely be on Detroit's taxi squad this season, or can be sent down to Grand Rapids.

Svechnikov, 24, appeared to injure his arm in the team’s first intrasquad scrimmage Jan. 5, but was on the ice for Monday's practice. The team had a day off Tuesday.

Svechnikov has played in 20 games over three seasons with the Wings, with four points (two goals). Svechnikov missed the entire 2018-19 season after tearing an ACL in the Wings’ final exhibition game.

In 51 games with Grand Rapids last season Svechnikov had 11 goals and 14 assists.

The Wings will release the names on their 23-man roster and taxi squad before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

