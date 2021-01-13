Red Wings name Dylan Larkin captain

The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday named center Dylan Larkin the 37th captain in the franchise's history.

Larkin, 24, is entering his sixth season in Detroit. A Waterford native and former Michigan standout, Larkin becomes the first Michigander to be named captain of the team.

Centers Luke Glendening and Frans Nielsen will serve as alternate captains for the 2020-21 season.

Larkin, 24, has served as an alternate captain for the Red Wings since 2018-19. No one has worn the 'C' since Henrik Zetterberg retired in 2018 due to injury.

Larkin becomes only the second American to be named captain of the Wings, since Reed Larson (Minneapolis) in 1982-83.

Larkin's career has been exclusively linked to the state of Michigan, playing his youth hockey in the Lakeland Hockey Association and with Belle Tire AAA Hockey, before spending two seasons with the Plymouth Township-based U.S. National Team Development Program (2012-14), one season at the University of Michigan (2014-15) and debuting professionally with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins during the team's postseason run in 2014-15 prior to making the Red Wings as a 19-year-old in 2015-16.

"Dylan is an extremely competitive and driven player who sets the standard for dedication and conduct for the Red Wings," said Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman in a statement. "This is the right time to name our new captain and we're certain Dylan is ready to take on the responsibility. He will be an outstanding leader for us, both on and off the ice."

Entering his sixth season with the Red Wings in 2020-21, Larkin has appeared in 389 games with the team since 2015-16, totaling 266 points (107 goals) and 246 penalty minutes.

"I am extremely excited that Dylan Larkin will be our captain," said Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill in a statement. "To be named captain of the Detroit Red Wings is an enormous honor and one that Dylan has certainly earned. Dylan has the utmost respect from his teammates because of his work ethic, passion, care for others and burning desire to win. I have watched first-hand as Dylan has grown as a leader during his time with the Red Wings and internationally at three World Championships representing Team USA. He is ready for the challenges that come with serving as captain and will be complimented by a great leadership group ready to support him."

Larkin, Yzerman and Blashill will be available on Zoom calls after the Wings complete practice. Then open the regular season Thursday against Carolina.

Red Wings captains

► 1926-27 - Art Duncan

► 1927-30 - Reg Noble (three seasons)

► 1930-31 - George Hay

► 1931-32 - Carson Cooper

► 1932-33 - Larry Aurie

► 1933-34 - Herbie Lewis

► 1934-35 - Ebbie Goodfellow

► 1935-38 - Doug Young (three seasons)

► 1938-41 - Ebbie Goodfellow (three seasons)

► 1941-42 - Ebbie Goodfellow, Syd Howe

► 1942-43 - Sid Abel

► 1943-44 - Mud Bruneteau, Bill Hollett

► 1944-45 - Bill Hollett

► 1945-46 - Bill Hollett, Sid Abel

► 1946-52 - Sid Abel (six seasons)

► 1952-56 - Ted Lindsay (four seasons)

► 1956-58 - Red Kelly (two seasons)

► 1958-62 - Gordie Howe (four seasons)

► 1962-73 - Alex Delvecchio (11 seasons)

► 1973-74 - Alex Delvecchio, Nick Libett, Red Berenson, Gary Bergman, Ted Harris, Mickey Redmond, Larry Johnston

► 1974-75 - Marcel Dionne

► 1975-76 - Danny Grant, Terry Harper

► 1976-77 - Danny Grant, Dennis Polonich

► 1977-78 - Dan Maloney, Dennis Hextall

► 1978-79 - Dennis Hextall, Nick Libett, Paul Woods

► 1979-80 - Dale McCourt

► 1980-81 - Errol Thompson, Reed Larson

► 1981-82 - Reed Larson

► 1982-86 - Danny Gare (four seasons)

► 1986-06 - Steve Yzerman (19 seasons)

► 2006-12 - Nicklas Lidstrom (six seasons)

► 2012-18 - Henrik Zetterberg (six seasons)

► 2020-pres. - Dylan Larkin

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan