Not much changes, as Red Wings lose season opener

Detroit – A mere 310 days later, things haven’t changed much for the Red Wings.

It was a long, long time since the Wings played at hockey, due to the pandemic, but victories continue to be hard to come by.

Carolina defeated the Wings in the NHL regular season opener Thursday 3-0 at Little Caesars Arena.

Nino Niederreiter scored a first period goal, Ryan Dzingel (power play) added a late third period goal and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty net goal a few seconds later, while Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek — a former Red Wing — only had to stop a measly 13 shots.

Curiously it was Carolina who defeated the Wings here at LCA March 10 (that game ended 5-2) before the NHL paused its season because of the coronavirus.

The Hurricanes were able to play last summer as the NHL returned to finish its playoffs. But the Red Wings weren’t invited, and haven’t played for 10 months.

And for most of the evening, it showed.

The Wings were out-shot 43-14, including 13-5 in the first period and 12-6 in the middle period, and a staggering 18-3 in the final period.

Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss had a fine debut, stopping 40 shots and singlehandedly keeping the score a one-goal game through most of the evening.

Greiss made huge consecutive stops on Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck early in the third period, keeping the Wings within a goal, 1-0.

The Wings were 0-for-2 on the power play, and killed the only Carolina power play.

After getting two shots on Mrazek in the opening two minutes of the game, the Wings only had three the remainder of the first period.

Carolina sustained offensive pressure, was physical in its own zone, and kept the Wings nowhere near Mrazek.

Niederreiter opened the game’s and season’s scoring at 3 minutes 38 seconds into the first period.

Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho carried the puck into the Wings’ zone, drew the Wings to him, and shuttled a backhand pass to Niederreiter alone in the slot.

Niederreiter calmy beat Greiss, who was left all alone, forcing the Wings into a familiar position — falling behind.

The Hurricanes got some cushion in the third period on Dzingel's power play goal at 17:26, redirecting a shot from the point.

Larkin and Patrik Nemeth each took consecutive penalties, keeping Carolina on the power play and forcing the Wings to defend.

Thursday's game was unusual on many levels, as the NHL season got underway in Detroit.

Because of the pandemic, there were no fans except for a smattering of family and friends of the players (the limit allowed is 250 fans).

For the most part, the feel of the game was the same. The music was pumping when you'd normally expect, the video scoreboard flashed pictures, videos, messages and highlights. The light crew did its job.

And before the game, as you'd expect, there were pre-game introductions of the Wings' roster, including saving new captain Dylan Larkin for last.

But, with no fans in the building, it definitely left a huge void in the evening.

Still, coach Jeff Blashill talked after Thursday's morning skate about the excitement level the Wings had finally playing a game after 10 months of not being able to play.

"Guys are just excited, and you can see the excitement level that we get to go out and do what we do," Blashill said in a Zoom media call after the morning skate. "Everybody's excited for the puck to be dropped. We got to watch some hockey last night, and it gets everyone going a little bit.

"Now we get to go and get after it."

The Wings again host Carolina Saturday (7 p.m./Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 The Ticket) to complete the two-game, baseball-style series which are the norm this season in the NHL to lessen travel amid the pandemic.

