Report: Goalie Jimmy Howard to retire after 14-year career with Red Wings

Red Wings veteran goalie Jimmy Howard will announce his retirement from the NHL in the coming days, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported during "Hockey Night in Canada's Saturday Headlines."

Howard, 36, spent his entire 14-year career in Detroit and was coming off his worst statistical season heading into free agency as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2019-20, he had a 2-23-2 record along with a 4.20 goals-against average and .882 save percentage.

In June of last year, Howard told Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News that he "wanted to keep playing" after the team finished with a league-worst 17-49-5 record.

"This year left such a bitter taste in my mouth," Howard said last year. "I want to go out there and show people I can still play in this league. I know I’m capable.”

Howard, a three-time NHL All-Star and Calder Trophy runner-up in 2010, appeared in 543 regular season games for the Red Wings and posted a 246-196-70 record with 24 shutouts and a .912 save percentage.

His games played and wins totals are both third in franchise history behind only Terry Sawchuk and Chris Osgood. Howard also appeared in 48 playoff games for the Red Wings and led them to the second round on three separate occasions.

This year, the Red Wings have a two-goalie rotation with Thomas Greiss and Jonathan Bernier, who made 26 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.

"I’ve been around this game long enough to realize there comes a time when you have to separate ties," Howard told Kulfan last year.

"If that’s the way it’ll have to go, I’ve mentally prepared for that. My wife and I have talked about it a little bit, and if that’s going to be the case, it’ll have to be the case."