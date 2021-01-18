Red Wings melt down in third period, fall to Blue Jackets in Monday matinee

Detroit — This was shades of these past several losing seasons for the Red Wings.

The Red Wings lost, 3-2, to Columbus on Monday in a holiday matinee, in a eerily similar way to past seasons.

Monday's game was tied at 1 in the third period, the Wings very much with an opportunity salvage a point in the standings. But they quickly allowed two Blue Jackets goals, 1 minute, 16 seconds apart, and suddenly Columbus was in control.

Bobby Ryan scored with 55.4 seconds left during a mad scramble near the Jackets net. But the Wings weren't able to get the equalizer.

Both teams now are 1-2-0 to begin this shortened NHL season.

Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier scored on a wrap-around at 5:10, banking the puck past goalie Thomas Greiss to put Columbus ahead 2-1.

Then, just 1:16 later, Mikhail Grigorenko found linemate Pierre-Luc Dubois on a partial breakaway and Dubois deftly scored his first goal of the season.

BOX SCORE: Blue Jackets 3, Red Wings 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand had the other Columbus goal.

Ryan scored both goals, giving him three in two games for the Wings, against Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo (35 saves), who was sharp all afternoon.

The Wings were without forwards Robby Fabbri and Adam Erne, both of whom were placed in COVID-19 protocol. Frans Nielsen and Michael Rasmussen both entered the lineup.

Ryan opened the scoring at the 7-minute mark of the first period.

Ryan jumped on a loose puck sitting between Ryan and Rasmussen — who had taken the faceoff — and snapped a shot past Korpisalo (who moments before made a terrific, sprawling pad save on Bertuzzi).

The Wings maintained the lead until Columbus tied it on Bjorkstrand’s goal late in the second period.

Rasmussen blocked a shot in the high slot, but Bjorkstrand got to the loose puck and snapped a shot by Greiss in traffic.

The two teams play again Tuesday night at LCA (97.1/FSD).

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan