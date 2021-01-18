'The results will come,' but not in Monday matinee as Red Wings fall to Blue Jackets

Detroit — The Red Wings are creating an acceptable amount of offensive chances — but giving up some quality ones, too.

And in these early days of this NHL season, it's costing them a bit.

The Red Wings allowed two quick third-period goals in a holiday matinee, allowing Columbus to escape with a 3-2 victory Monday at Little Caesars Arena.

"The second half of the game we stopped getting behind them and defended a little more, but we certainly had our chances," coach Jeff Blashill said. "Two games in a row we've given up too many chances.

"We have to make sure we limit some of those chances against."

Monday's game was tied at 1 in the third period, the Wings very much with an opportunity salvage a point in the standings. But they quickly allowed two Blue Jackets goals, 1 minute, 16 seconds apart, and suddenly Columbus was in control.

Bobby Ryan scored with 55.4 seconds left during a mad scramble near the Blue Jackets net. It was Ryan's second goal of the game, accounting for all the Wings' offense, and Ryan's third goal in two games.

But the Wings weren't able to get the equalizer.

"We've given up some goals but we've played the right way," forward Dylan Larkin said. "We've had lots of communication, lots of puck support. We've got out of our zone pretty efficiently.

"If we continue to do that, the results will come as well."

Both teams now are 1-2-0 to begin this shortened NHL season.

Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier scored on a wrap-around at 5:10, beating goalie Thomas Greiss to the post, putting Columbus ahead 2-1.

Then, just 1:16 later, Mikhail Grigorenko found linemate Pierre-Luc Dubois on a partial breakaway and Dubois deftly scored his first goal of the season.

"We can't give up those kind of rush chances," Blashill said. "We competed at a high level. The first part of the game, we played pretty good and they weren't necessarily playing to the top of their game. The second half of the game, they seemed to find their legs and skated us a little bit."

Oliver Bjorkstrand had the other Columbus goal.

Ryan scored both goals, giving him three in two games for the Wings, against Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo (35 saves), who was sharp all afternoon.

"I'd like to be 2-0 (record) since I've been in, but I'm happy I'm contributing and hopefully it can continue to take pressure off guys," Ryan said.

The top line of Larkin, Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi were held off the scoresheet other than Mantha's assist on Ryan's second goal. Mantha originally was credited with the goal.

"Still fighting the puck a little bit, we still have to find a way to create more offensive zone time, pressure, and more Grade A chances in the offensive zone," Larkin said.

The Wings were without forwards Robby Fabbri and Adam Erne, both of whom were placed in COVID-19 protocol. Frans Nielsen and Michael Rasmussen both entered the lineup.

Rasmussen centered a line with Ryan and Filip Zadina and earned an assist on Ryan's first goal, at the 7-minute mark of the first period.

"I enjoyed playing with them," Ryan said. "They're both smart and have a feel for the game. Raz is such a big body, he commands the middle of the ice and kicks it wide."

Ryan jumped on a loose puck sitting between Ryan and Rasmussen — who had taken the faceoff — and snapped a shot past Korpisalo (who moments before made a terrific, sprawling pad save on Bertuzzi).

The Wings maintained the lead until Columbus tied it on Bjorkstrand’s goal late in the second period.

Rasmussen blocked a shot in the high slot, but Bjorkstrand got to the loose puck and snapped a shot by Greiss in traffic.

The two teams play again Tuesday night at LCA (97.1/FSD).

