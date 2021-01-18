SUBSCRIBE NOW
RED WINGS

Red Wings place Robby Fabbri, Adam Erne on COVID-19 protocol list

Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Detroit — The Red Wings were without forwards Robby Fabbri and Adam Erne for Monday's game at Little Caesars Arena. Both were placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri.

Michael Rasmussen and Frans Nielsen entered the lineup against Columbus in their place.

Darren Helm and Christian Djoos are the other Red Wings who've been on the COVID-19 list this season, Helm recently returned to practice.

