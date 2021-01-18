Red Wings place Robby Fabbri, Adam Erne on COVID-19 protocol list

Detroit — The Red Wings were without forwards Robby Fabbri and Adam Erne for Monday's game at Little Caesars Arena. Both were placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Michael Rasmussen and Frans Nielsen entered the lineup against Columbus in their place.

Darren Helm and Christian Djoos are the other Red Wings who've been on the COVID-19 list this season, Helm recently returned to practice.

