Filip Zadina joins four other Red Wings on COVID protocol list

Detroit — Add one more player to the Red Wings’ list regarding the COVID-19 protocol — Filip Zadina.

The young forward's name showed up on the protocol list Friday afternoon, joining forwards Robby Fabbri, Adam Erne and Sam Gagner, and defenseman Jon Merrill as unavailable to play, travel or practice due to COVID protocol.

Interestingly, the Red Wings’ five players match Carolina — most of any NHL teams — whose games have been postponed through Saturday.

The Wings and Hurricanes faced each other the first two games of this regular season, Jan. 14 and 16. Carolina then played one game in Nashville Monday, before Wednesday’s game was called off.

COVID protocol related absences can be the result of a variety of factors including: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

Teams have until 5 p.m. local time to report their results on game days. The Wings are playing in Chicago Friday.

Teams are not to provide the precise reason why, or how long a player might be out.

Corresponding with the Zadina news, the Wings announced that forward Darren Helm and defenseman Christian Djoos have been removed from non-roster (COVID protocol) and could rejoin the lineup this weekend.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan