Special teams cost Red Wings in 4-1 loss to Chicago

Detroit — Maybe it was the routine being disrupted, and certainly give credit to the opponent.

But the Red Wings didn’t look right Friday, while losing to the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1.

The Wings badly lost the special-teams battle, which didn't help either, while falling to 2-3 for the season.

Dylan Larkin scored his third goal of the season, a great individual effort, at 12 minutes 22 seconds of the third period, cutting the lead to 3-1.

But the Blackhawks' Mattias Janmark (empty net) scored a short-handed goal to cement the outcome.

Patrick Kane (power play), Calvin de Haan and Andrew Shaw (power play) had Chicago goals, while goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 shots as the Blackhawks won their first game (1-3-1).

It was also Lankinen's first NHL victory in his second career start.

BOX SCORE: Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 1

There were many reasons the Wings could have been out of sync.

The Red Wings were without five players who were on COVID-19 protocol — forwards Filip Zadina (who was added Friday afternoon), Robby Fabbri, Adam Erne and Sam Gagner, and defenseman Jo Merrill.

Practice was altered and shifted into small groups Thursday when it was found Gagner and Merrill were being added to the protocol list.

Add to that, the Wings flew to Chicago Friday morning and didn’t hold a morning skate, further upending an NHL team’s usual schedule.

The Wings were sloppy on the power play, not scoring in four attempts, while allowing Chicago two power-play goals.

On Kane’s goal, a pass caromed off defenseman Alex Biega (making his season debut) straight to Kane, who was driving through the slot and flipped the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss (23 saves).

Chicago extended the lead to 2-0 on de Haan's first goal at 7:53 of the second period, a blast from the point.

Shaw made it 3-0 at 6:17 of the third period, converting a pass from Kane on a tic-tac-toe passing play.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan