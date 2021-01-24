Windy City wipeout: Red Wings lose 6-2 to Blackhawks, drop weekend series

Detroit — The first road trip of this NHL regular season has begun badly for the Red Wings.

Chicago forward Pius Suter scored his first two NHL goals in the first period — and completed the hat trick in the third period — sparking the Blackhawks to a 6-2 victory Sunday over the Red Wings and sweeping the two-game series.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored both goals for the Wings, both on the power play.

BOX SCORE: Blackhawks 6, Red Wings 2

Chicago’s Connor Murphy, Mattias Janmark and Phillip Kurashev added Blackhawks goals.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 shots, while Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves, completing an impressive two-game run against the Wings.

The Wings fell to 2-4 on the season, and continue this four-game road trip with games Tuesday and Thursday in Dallas.

The Wings wanted, or needed, a good start Sunday but didn’t get one.

After an early Wings power play gained little momentum, Suter scored his first goal at 4:42.

Bernier made the stop on Calvin de Haan, but left a big rebound for Suter skating down wing. Suter had no problem tapping the loose puck into an open net.

Suter made it 2-0 at 9:44 on the red-hot Chicago power play.

The Wings had chances to clear the puck, weren’t able to do it, and Suter ultimately made it 2-0 deflecting a puck in the slot, Chicago’s sixth consecutive game with a power-play goal.

Bertuzzi sliced the deficit to 2-1 early in the second period on a two-man Wings’ advantage. Bertuzzi scored his second goal, knocking in Dylan Larkin’s pass at the post.

Janmark’s goal for Chicago at 58 seconds of the third period gave Chicago a 4-1 lead and smashed any hope of a comeback.

Patrick Kane whirled around the zone and found Janmark with inside position on Anthony Mantha, who offered little resistance near the crease.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan