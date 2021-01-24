SUBSCRIBE NOW
RED WINGS

Windy City wipeout: Red Wings lose 6-2 to Blackhawks, drop weekend series

Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Detroit —  The first road trip of this NHL regular season has begun badly for the Red Wings.

Chicago forward Pius Suter scored his first two NHL goals in the first period — and completed the hat trick in the third period — sparking the Blackhawks to a 6-2 victory Sunday over the Red Wings and sweeping the two-game series.

Chicago Blackhawks center Pius Suter, left, reacts after scoring his second goal as Detroit Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier and defender Danny DeKeyser react during the first period.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored both goals for the Wings, both on the power play.

BOX SCORE: Blackhawks 6, Red Wings 2

Chicago’s Connor Murphy, Mattias Janmark and Phillip Kurashev added Blackhawks goals.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 shots, while Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves, completing an impressive two-game run against the Wings.

The Wings fell to 2-4 on the season, and continue this four-game road trip with games Tuesday and Thursday in Dallas.

The Wings wanted, or needed, a good start Sunday but didn’t get one.

After an early Wings power play gained little momentum, Suter scored his first goal at 4:42.

Bernier made the stop on Calvin de Haan, but left a big rebound for Suter skating down wing. Suter had no problem tapping the loose puck into an open net.

Suter made it 2-0 at 9:44 on the red-hot Chicago power play.

The Wings had chances to clear the puck, weren’t able to do it, and Suter ultimately made it 2-0 deflecting a puck in the slot, Chicago’s sixth consecutive game with a power-play goal.

Bertuzzi sliced the deficit to 2-1 early in the second period on a two-man Wings’ advantage. Bertuzzi scored his second goal, knocking in Dylan Larkin’s pass at the post.

Janmark’s goal for Chicago at 58 seconds of the third period gave Chicago a 4-1 lead and smashed any hope of a comeback.

Patrick Kane whirled around the zone and found Janmark with inside position on Anthony Mantha, who offered little resistance near the crease.

