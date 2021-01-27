Dylan Larkin misses Red Wings practice; Jeff Blashill optimistic he'll play Thursday

There was a big piece missing at Red Wing practice Wednesday in Dallas.

Forward Dylan Larkin did not participate, coach Jeff Blashill said during a Zoom call with media. Blashill said he is optimistic Larkin will be in the lineup when the Red Wings play Thursday in Dallas.

Larkin’s absence had nothing to do with COVID-19 protocol, Blashill said, so it was some sort of physical injury.

“Again, I don’t think it’s going to be anything that’ll force him to miss the game, but we’ll see,” Blashill said.

Larkin played a season-low 17 minutes, 4 seconds during Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime loss in Dallas, having missed a chunk of time during the second period.

If Larkin were to miss Thursday’s game it would be a gut-punch in terms of missing the team’s leading scorer through seven games (six points), but also weakens a center position that has seen its depth chipped away.

If Larkin isn’t able to play, “everybody” must contribute more.

“When you are missing guys, and again, I don’t anticipate missing Dylan, but when you are missing guys, everybody has to play great,” Blashill said. “We have more to give.”

