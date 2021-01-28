Former Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard announces his retirement

Detroit — Goaltender Jimmy Howard has officially retired.

The former Red Wings goalie, who didn’t sign anywhere this past offseason, ends an 11-year career that was spent all with the Wings.

Howard, 36, announced his retirement on his Instagram account.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to play and I'm forever thankful to the fans, everyone within the Red Wings organization, my teammates and my family for their ongoing support, loyalty and dedication," he said. "As I enter this new chapter in my life, I look forward to spending more time with my family, coaching my son's hockey team and new opportunities the future will hold."

Howard had a 246-196-70 record with a 2.62 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 543 games.

Howard was a 2003 second-round pick of the Wings and made his debut in 2005. He went on to win 246 games for Detroit, plus 21 more in the playoffs. He was an All-Star in 2012 and 2019.

