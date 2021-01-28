Red Wings go winless on road, lose 7-3 to Dallas

Detroit — The Red Wings’ first road trip of the season didn’t go well.

They ended the four-game trip winless Thursday, losing 7-3 in Dallas.

The Wings only gained one point on the trip, losing in overtime Tuesday against the Stars.

BOX SCORE: Stars 7, Red Wings 3

Valtteri Filppula, Tyler Bertuzzi (power play) and Danny DeKeyser scored for the Wings (2-5-1).

Bertuzzi’s goal, a rebound at 7 minutes, 26 seconds of the third period, cut the Dallas lead to 4-2. After a Wings' power play didn't convert, DeKeyser's shot from the point deflected off a Stars' player made it 4-3 at 13:04 and giving the Wings' momentum they hadn't had all night.

But former Flint Firebird (OHL) Ty Dellandrea scored his first NHL goal, on the power play, at 14:52, restoring the Stars' two-goal lead, 5-3, and Justin Dowling (empty net) and John Klingberg added insurance goals.

The Wings were ineffective on the power play, scoring only one goal on seven opportunities.

Joe Pavelski, Andrew Cogliano, Denis Gurianov and Jamie Oleksiak added the other Dallas goals, while Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, making his NHL regular-season debut, stopped 19 shots for his first NHL victory.

The Red Wings lost goaltender Jonathan Bernier on the Gurianov goal.

While Gurianov was cutting through the slot on a 2-on-1 rush, Anthony Mantha fell and slid hard into Bernier while Gurianov fired the puck into the net.

Thomas Greiss replaced Bernier during the next break, with Bernier declared out with an upper-body injury.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan