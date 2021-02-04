Ex-Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader signs with pro team in Switzerland

Detroit — Justin Abdelkader is continuing his hockey career, but not in the NHL.

Abdelkader has signed with Switzerland’s EV Zug team, as the former Red Wings and Michigan State star attempts to revive his career in Europe.

Abdelkader, 33, was bought out of his seven-year contract by the Wings in October — there were three years left on his $29.75 million contract — and didn’t sign with any NHL team heading into this shortened season.

Last season, Abdelkader had no goals and three assists in 49 games with the Wings. Abdelkader scored a total of 26 goals over the four years of his contract before being bought out.

"He has earned enough in his career and does not come to us for the money," Reto Klay, EVZ sports director said, per Google translation. "He just wants to play again and present himself on the market, which is why his obligation practically does not burden our budget.”

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan