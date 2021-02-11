Late goal sends Nashville past Red Wings 3-2

This one was a heartbreaker for the Detroit Red Wings.

Nashville's Dante Fabbro scored with 59 seconds left, sending the Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Red Wings.

Wings forward Mathias Brome was unable to clear the puck along the boards and it ultimately landed on the stick of Fabbro, whose shot from the point eluded goaltender Thomas Greiss through a maze of bodies.

The loss ended the Wings' six-game winning streak in Nashville, and was only the Wings' third loss in the last 13 games overall against Nashville.

Robby Fabbri and Marc Staal had Wings goals, while Ryan Ellis (power play) and Matt Duchene answered for Nashville.

We’re running a great deal through Feb. 18 for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

The teams end the two-game series Saturday in Nashville (8 p.m./Fox Sports Detroit/97.1).

Duchene put Nashville ahead 2-1 at 19:19 of the second period.

The Predators won a draw in the opposite zone, broke out, and Calle Jarnkrok found Duchene driving to the net. Duchene tapped the puck past Greiss for his third goal.

BOX SCORE: Predators 3, Red Wings 2

But the Wings responded quickly from the gut punch.

Bobby Ryan found Staal skating down wing, and Staal snapped a shot past goaltender Pekka Rinne just 14 seconds after Duchene’s goal, Staal’s second goal.

Nashville took a first-period lead on Ellis’ power play, thanks to a nice pass from Filip Forsberg across the slot, Ellis one-timing his second goal at 14:48.

But the Wings answered late in the period.

Anthony Mantha, who had another promising game after being benched last week — was stopped on breakaway with three minutes left in game — won a puck battle along the boards and found Fabbri near the dot.

Fabbri wristed his third goal at 19:26, tying the score 1-1.

It was another disappointing night for the Wings’ power play, which went 0-for-4, although the Wings' penalty kill stopped 3-of-4 Nashville power plays.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan