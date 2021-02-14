Red Wings place defenseman Danny DeKeyser on waivers

Detroit — The Red Wings have waived defenseman Danny DeKeyser, in a somewhat stunning move.

DeKeyser, 30, had surgery for a herniated disk last summer and has struggled to return to form this season.

In 10 games this season, DeKeyser has one goal and no assists with a minus-1 rating. DeKeyser has been a healthy scratch (but not really healthy) in the last six games.

“We’ve made the decision to go with other guys right now because Danny isn’t 100%, not close” coach Jeff Blashill said last week, talking about the decision to scratch DeKeyser said. “Danny is recovering from a major surgery and it’s taking longer than any of us want, most importantly him.”

DeKeyser (Clay Township/Western Michigan) has a cap hit of $5 million remaining for this season and next season. DeKeyser signed a six-year contract worth $30 million before the 2016-17 season.

If DeKeyser clears waivers, which he is expected to, the Wings could assign him to the taxi squad or the Grand Rapids Griffins where he could attempt to get back to full health.

